Cole Latimer homers twice in DeKalb win: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep baseball

DeKalb 12, Waubonsie Valley 10: At Aurora, Cole Latimer homered twice, and Breydon Martin singled home Paul Kakoliris with the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh in the Barbs’ DuPage Valley Conference win.

DeKalb led 6-1 after two, but Waubonsie tied things at 10 with a five-run fifth. It loaded the bases off Martin in the seventh but he escaped the jam to pick up the win. He pitched 1⅔ scoreless innings with one hit and two strikeouts.

Latimer had three hits, four RBIs and three runs. Jackson Kees had three hits and scored twice, Nik Nelson scored three times, and Brodie Farrell had a pair of hits.

Sycamore 8, La Salle-Peru 3: At La Salle, Kyle Prebil homered in the Interstate 8 victory for the Spartans.

Tyler Townsend had two of Sycamore’s seven hits. Davis Collie scored three times, and Prebil drove in three runs while scoring twice. Henry Hamingson drove in a pair.

Devin Shaulis allowed three earned runs and six hits in the win, striking out three and walking one.

Kaneland 6, Rochelle 1: At Rochelle, Hayden Foster struck out nine and allowed three hits in 6⅓ innings to get the win.

Foster struck out nine and walked two. Aidan Whildin, Tom Thill and Nate Campbell had two hits each for the Knights.

Hinckley-Big Rock 16, Newark 12: At Newark, Martin Ledbetter was a single away from the cycle and drove in five runs in the eight-inning win.

Travis Herrmann drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the top of the eighth, part of a 3-for-5 day. Skyler Janeski and Jacob Orin had three hits each, and Matt Badal and Austin Roop added two each. Orin drove in three runs, and Janeski drove in four.

Newark scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game.

Rockford Lutheran 8, Genoa-Kingston 6: At Genoa, the Cogs led 6-4 into the sixth but fell to the Crusaders.

Lane Davidson homered and drove in five runs for the Cogs. Jack Peterson had three of Genoa-Kingston’s six hits.

Serena 6, Indian Creek 3: At Serena, Kyler Murry had three hits for the Timberwolves in a loss.

Prep softball

Neuqua Valley 9, DeKalb 2: At DeKalb, Cassidy Cavazos had a two-run triple in the loss.

Serena 10, Indian Creek 0: At Serena, the Timberwolves were one-hit in the loss.

Girls soccer

Sycamore 2, Morris 0: At Sycamore, Marin Gautcher and Izzie Segreti scored for the Spartans (9-1-1, 5-0).

Brooke Cutlip recorded the shutout in goal for Sycamore. Cortni Kruizenga and Lizzie Goff added assists.

Mendota 8, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: At Mendota, the Royals dropped the nonconference game.