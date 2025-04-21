Changes coming to Sycamore’s pickleball scene at Reston Ponds, West Elementary

Shaw Local file photo – Samantha Hathaway hits the ball during the Sycamore/DeKalb Pickleball Players Challenge on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the Sycamore Park District Sports Complex. (Katrina Milton)

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Parks Foundation recently announced the launch of its “Play It Forward” initiative, designed to eliminate financial barriers and expand recreation access and wellness for community members.

The foundation will support community projects that provide equitable access to parks and recreational activities through the initiative, according to a news release. The projects included adding a windscreen to Reston Ponds Park’s pickleball court and helping the Sycamore school district transform West Elementary School’s parking lot into outdoor pickleball courts.

“Making connections is at the heart of everything we do,” Sycamore Parks Foundation president Ed Valdez said in a news release. “Every child deserves a place to play, and every family should have access to spaces that foster joy, wellness and belonging. ‘Play It Forward’ is our promise to overcome barriers and create more opportunities for meaningful connections across our community.”

The projects have to be in the Sycamore Park District’s boundaries. The “Play It Forward” initiative supported Israel of God Church’s Park improvements in 2024. The foundation partnered with park district staff to identify safety and high-use priorities. The partnership led to funded tree trimming support to make the park more welcoming and safer. The initiative also provides families Sycamore Park District program and membership fees financial aid.

The Sycamore Parks Foundation will participate in Give DeKalb County May 2. Community members can donate to the foundation to help expand the initiatives and foundation projects.

For information, visit sycparksfoundation.org.