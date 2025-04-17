DeKalb library to hold web development class April 21

DeKALB – Adults and teens can attend a class at the DeKalb Public Library to learn how to make their own websites.

The class will be held at 5 p.m. April 21 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants will be able to learn how to create a website with Neocities.org. Attendees must have an email address to create a Neocities account. Laptops will be provided. Due to limited space, the class is first-come, first-served. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email emilyb@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.