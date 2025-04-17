April 17, 2025
DeKalb library to hold web development class April 21

By Kate Santillan
DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Adults and teens can attend a class at the DeKalb Public Library to learn how to make their own websites.

The class will be held at 5 p.m. April 21 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants will be able to learn how to create a website with Neocities.org. Attendees must have an email address to create a Neocities account. Laptops will be provided. Due to limited space, the class is first-come, first-served. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email emilyb@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.

