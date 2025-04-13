Indian Valley Vocational Center names 2025 Outstanding Spring Students

SANDWICH – The Indian Valley Vocational Center recently announced its Outstanding Spring Students for the 2024-25 school year.
The students were awarded certificates in recognition.
The students were recognized for qualities including outstanding professional work, enthusiasm, attendance, initiative and demonstrated work ethic. The students were selected by their instructors.
The 2025 Outstanding Spring Students are:
- Earlville: Virgil Ackley, fire science; Dalia Hernandez, welding and fabrication; and Landen Tirevold, auto body repair
- Hinckley-Big Rock: Austin Kennedy, automotive technology; and Allen Williams, graphic designs
- Indian Creek: Matthew Stalcup, automotive technology; and Addilyn Wegener, certified nursing assistant
- Sandwich: Sammy Calderon II, computer programming and gaming technologies; Payton Frieders, construction trades; Caroline Gomes, teaching methods; Diego Gomez, sports medicine; Aleece Subat, emergency medical services; and Victoria Walsh, health occupations
- Somonauk: Aiden Browning, law enforcement
- Yorkville: Taylor Dittman, culinary arts; Eden Harris, certified nursing assistant; Charlie Mongiovi, construction trades; Ryan Rotramel, welding and fabrication; and Louis Tan, computer technology