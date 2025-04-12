Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s KID Project donates instruments to students

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s KSO Instrument Donation Project (KID Project) recently donated around 60 musical instruments to DeKalb County school music programs.

The KID Project collects, cleans, repairs and donates instruments to music program students, according to a news release.

The project donated 28 refurbished instruments to the schools. The instruments include trumpets, clarinets, cornets, alto and tenor saxophones, flutes, a bell kit, tuba, French horn, and euphonium. The instruments will go to DeKalb High School, Huntley Middle School, Sycamore Middle School, Genoa-Kingston Middle School, Genoa-Kingston High School, Indian Creek Middle School, and Indian Creek High School band programs.

The project also donated two cello and bass stands and five violins to DeKalb and Sycamore orchestra programs.

“The success of the KID Project highlights the power of community and the importance of music in education,” Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra music education outreach chair Deb Loitz said in a news release. “Together, we are empowering the next generation of musicians and making a meaningful difference in their lives. We are excited to see the continued impact of this project for years to come.”

The program is supported by a Rockford Area Arts Council grant and 100+ Women Who Care in DeKalb/Sycamore Greatest Impact Award.

The orchestra will continue to accept musical instruments and monetary donations for repairs. To donate an instrument, email musicoutreach@kishorchestra.org or visit any orchestra concert.

For information, visit kishorchestra.org/kid-project or email musicoutreach@kishorchestra.org.