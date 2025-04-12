Kishwaukee College creates AI guidelines for use in higher education

MALTA – Kishwaukee College recently created an Artificial Intelligence Implementation Playbook to address higher education’s changing technology advancements.

The playbook was unveiled at the college’s board of trustees meeting held March 11.

The playbook offers goals and steps to use artificial intelligence and explore new technology at the college. Kishwaukee College will use the playbooks tools to improve student experiences, teaching and learning, and organizational effectiveness through a planned and collaborative approach.

“The AI Implementation Playbook is a responsive and evolving resource that reflects Kishwaukee College’s commitment to innovation and excellence in education,” Kishwaukee College president Laurie Borowicz said in a news release. “This plan is very adaptable and will be updated to address changes in technology and the needs of our students,”

The college developed the artificial intelligence playbook with industry leaders, organizations and colleges. Kishwaukee College outlined a four-step approach to implement artificial intelligence. The steps include tracking artificial intelligence-related activities; researching industry best practices; developing a technology integration and product development process; and fostering an experimentation, awareness, literacy and adoption culture.

The college’s departments began using artificial intelligence tools to improve workflows. Faculty members also are integrating artificial intelligence to enhance student learning. The enhancements will offer personalized writing feedback, foster critical analysis of artificial intelligence-generated content and support research. Kishwaukee College also provided employees professional development opportunities to utilize artificial intelligence technologies.

For information, visit kish.edu.