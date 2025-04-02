Election 2025 results: DeKalb Township Supervisor

DeKalb Township Supervisor Mary Hess (left) and challenger Jim Luebke, a former DeKalb Township Trustee and current DeKalb County Board member, make their pitches to prospective voters during a candidates forum on March 9, 2025, at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – The battle to be DeKalb Township Supervisor was decided by voters on Tuesday, and early vote tallies showed incumbent Mary Hess in the lead so far over challenger Jim Luebke.

The results of the race have started to come in from the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. Race tallies won’t be certified for two weeks, and mail-in ballots postmarked by Tuesday also will need to be counted.

With 24 precincts partially reporting, Hess so far has 2,052 votes to Luebke’s 1,865 votes.

Hess, 53, is hoping to be reelected as DeKalb Township Supervisor by defeating Luebke, 64, who served as Township Trustee from 2009 to 2013 and is currently representing District 9 on the DeKalb County Board as a Democrat.

Hess, who previously served on the DeKalb School District 428 board of education, has held the DeKalb Township Supervisor role since 2021.

Check back for updates.