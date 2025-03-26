Carla Murrieta’s four goals lift DeKalb: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls soccer

DeKalb 4, Rockford East 0: At DeKalb, Carla Murrieta scored four times for the Barbs.

The win concluded Barb Fest for DeKalb, which faces Kaneland at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Prep softball

DeKalb 11, Sandwich 1: At Sandwich, the Barbs scored nine runs in the fourth inning to improve to 3-0 on the year, all by 10 runs or more.

Cassidy Cavazos was 2 for 3 with a pair of runs and two RBIs. She also pitched an inning of relief. Jasmine Rodriguez pitched four innings for the win, striking out five and allowing two hits and one earned run.

Hazel Montavon had a pair of hits while Kennedy Latimer scored twice and drove in a run.

Sycamore 11, Burlington Central 3: At Burlington, Faith Heil was 3 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs and a run scored in the win.

Addi Armstrong added two hits, two RBIs ad three runs in the win. Ema Durst had three hits.

Addison Dierschow pitched four scoreless innings of two-hit ball for the win, walking four and striking out five.

Indian Creek 15, Aurora Christian 7: At Aurora, the Timberwolves drew 13 walks in the win.

Avery Boehne had two hits, three RBIs and scored a run. She also pitched a complete game, striking out nine and allowing 11 hits, three walks and seven earned runs.

Prep baseball

DeKalb 12, Sandwich 2: At Sandwich, Nik Nelson homered, drove in two runs and scored three times in the win.

Coale Latimer had a triple among his two hits, scoring twice and driving in a run for the Barbs (4-0). Isaac Black had a pair of hits and drove in four runs.

DeKalb never trailed in the game, but scored two in the top of the sixth to take a 3-1 lead. They scored nine in the seventh to come away with the run-rule win.

Luke Stubblfield allowed one hit in 3⅓ innings for the win, striking out six while not allowing a walk and just one hit.

Burlington Central 6, Sycamore 2: At NIU’s Ralph McKenizie Field, the Spartans had four hits and made three errors in the loss.

Tyler Townsend drove in Davis Collie for the only Sycamore run of the game.

It was the season opener for the Spartans. Their home field sustained damage during a storm earlier this month and will not be ready to play yet. They face Byron on Wednesday at DeKalb High’s field before returning to NIU on Thursday to face Belvidere North.

Aurora Christian 15, Indian Creek 0: At Aurora, the Timbewrolves were one-hit in the loss.