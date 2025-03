The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a program for teens and adults to learn how to start creating their own songs.

The program will be at 6 p.m. March 24 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St.

Participants can learn about the songwriting process. The program will focus on Shel Silverstein’s music. Because of limited space, the program is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

For information, email jackw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2851.