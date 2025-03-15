Tornado warning issued for southeastern DeKalb County until midnight Friday

Storm clouds can be seen circling Sandwich near southern DeKalb County around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Mark Busch)

A tornado warning has been issued for southeastern DeKalb County effective until midnight Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The quickly-moving severe thunderstorm is expected to continue northeast across DeKalb County late Friday. The storm is capable of producing tornadoes from Maple Park to Elburn and Sugar Grove, moving northeast at 60 mph, according to the NWS.

The county also remains under multiple weather-related alerts.

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

A wind advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday, and again from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

And a red flag warning – meaning authorities strongly advise against outdoor burning because of ground conditions which would see any fire spread quickly – remains in effect until midnight.