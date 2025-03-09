Community Foundation names new board leaders

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation recently announced new leadership for its officers of the Board of Directors.

During the January 2025 annual meeting, the foundation elected Jim Stoddard, of Sycamore, president and Michael Constant, of Hinckley, vice president, according to a news release.

The additional existing board officers continue in their roles, including David B. Castle, of DeKalb, serving as the treasurer and Dan Templin as secretary while fulfilling his primary role as executive director of the Community Foundation.

“The board and staff of the Community Foundation deeply appreciate Christine Johnson’s humble service, thoughtful guidance, and inspiring leadership during her time as board president,” Templin said in a news release. “We are honored to carry forward our strong and steady Board stewardship tradition under Jim Stoddard’s leadership.”

The Board of Directors are volunteer representatives throughout the county who govern the Community Foundation. Board members serve three-year terms and may serve a maximum of nine years. The board sets policy, formulates strategic priorities, inspires donor interest in partnering with the Foundation, and determines the use of grantmaking and other Foundation resources.

Serving the community since 1993, the DeKalb County Community Foundation is a nonprofit with a mission to enhance the quality of life in DeKalb County through endowments and donor services, stewardship, grantmaking and community initiatives. Foundation grantmaking areas include arts and culture, community development, environment and animal welfare, education, health and human services and nonprofit capacity building. The Community Foundation manages more than 469 charitable funds established by donors to address needs and opportunities throughout DeKalb County, both today and in the future.

See a complete listing of the Foundation’s Board of Directors at dekalbccf.org. For questions or additional information about how you can get involved with the Foundation’s work, contact Templin at 815-748-5383 or dan@dekalbccf.org.

Michael Constant (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

Dan Templin (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )