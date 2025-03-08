March 07, 2025
NIU men close season with double overtime win at Central Michigan

By Shaw Local News Network
NIU Huskies logo

NIU logo

The NIU men’s basketball team finished the season with an 83-81 double-overtime win at Central Michigan

James Dent led the Huskies (6-25, 2-16 Mid-American Conference) with a career-high 36 points, including the game-winner with 1.5 seconds left.

Joe Munden scored 13 for the Huskies and Kailon Nicholls chipped in 10 against CMU (14-17, 7-11).

“It’s a testament to our guys,” NIU head coach Rashon Burno said. “I said it pregame, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere but in this locker room with these guys because these guys had the right mindset. We’ve been on the losing end of a lot of close games, so I told them, ‘just keep it close, something is going to break for us.’ ”

