NIU men close season with double overtime win at Central Michigan

The NIU men’s basketball team finished the season with an 83-81 double-overtime win at Central Michigan

James Dent led the Huskies (6-25, 2-16 Mid-American Conference) with a career-high 36 points, including the game-winner with 1.5 seconds left.

Joe Munden scored 13 for the Huskies and Kailon Nicholls chipped in 10 against CMU (14-17, 7-11).

“It’s a testament to our guys,” NIU head coach Rashon Burno said. “I said it pregame, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere but in this locker room with these guys because these guys had the right mindset. We’ve been on the losing end of a lot of close games, so I told them, ‘just keep it close, something is going to break for us.’ ”