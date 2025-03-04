Sycamore names new police chief

Sycamore Police Chief Jim Winters (left) talks with Public Works Director Matt Anderson while City Manager Michael Hall (middle) speaks with St. Charles Deputy Police Chief Erik Mahan (right) after Sycamore City Council meeting on March 3, 2025. Mahan is expected to be sworn in and replace Winters as Sycamore Police Chief on March 17, 2025. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – The City of Sycamore has found its next top cop.

City officials announced Tuesday that Erik Mahan, 55, will replace retiring Sycamore Police Chief Jim Winters later this month. Mahan comes from neighboring Kane County, where he’s worked as deputy chief for the St. Charles Police Department, according to the Tuesday announcement.

“I’m excited to get started,” Mahan said. “I’m looking forward to doing what I can to help keep the community safe and prosperous.”

Despite being hired from outside of the Sycamore Police Department, Mahan said he and his family have considered themselves Sycamore locals for the past 21 years.

“We live in the Sycamore area here and always have enjoyed the town, enjoyed the city,” Mahan said. “This opportunity became available and we jumped on it because we thought it would be great.”

Erik Mahan, St. Charles deputy police chief, has been chosen to lead the City of Sycamore's police department as its new chief. He'll be sworn in on March 17, 2025. (Photo provided by City of Sycamore)

Sycamore City Manager Michael Hall introduced Mahan to the public on Monday during the Sycamore City Council meeting. Mahan will be sworn in on March 17.

Winters announced in December his plans to retire, spawning a nationwide search. As he prepares to exit the chief spot, which he’s had since 2017, Winters said he thinks Mahan “was a great selection by the city.”

“I think Erik brings a lot of experience with him,” Winters said. “He’s going to do great things with the department. I think he’ll bring his experience from St. Charles and he’ll build on what we’re doing in Sycamore.”

Winters started his 37th year with the department in 2025. He said he plans on staying with the city long enough to give one last annual police report to Sycamore City Council.

“His leadership will build on the strong foundation at the Sycamore Police Department and I look forward to what he will contribute to the City of Sycamore, our officers, and our residents to keep the department moving forward,” Winters said.

On Monday, Mahan said he found the interview process “very welcoming.” He said the process included multiple rounds of interviews and meeting with various city stakeholders, including administrative officials and members of the police department.

“I felt like it was a very good fit,” Mahan said. “Got the opportunity to speak to the entire police department, which I certainly enjoyed the opportunity to do, even just as a member of the community here. To be able to have the opportunity to address the entire police department, it was a great opportunity to say thank you for what they do each and every day.”