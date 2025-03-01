Conversations About Migrations begins March 4 in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKab Public Library will host the first of its Conversations About Migration series for people to discuss immigration-related media.

The event will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 4 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The event will focus on children and school. Attendees must read “Eleven” from “Woman Hollering Creek” by Sandra Cisneros and the first two chapters of “The Newcomers” by Helen Thorpe. Due to limited group space, registration is required to attend.

For information or to register, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.