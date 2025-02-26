DeKalb Park District receives $13K for forestry initiatives

DeKALB – The DeKalb Park District has netted $13,120 in state grant money to help with local forestry initiatives including tree mapping and developing an urban management plan.

The grant was awarded through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’s 2024-26 Urban Community Forestry Grant program. IDR funds are funneled through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Chicago Region Tree Initiative at the Morton Arboretum.

Among the initiatives that the 50/50 matching grant program will allow the park district to explore include partnering with the Great Lakes Urban Forestry to update its GIS Tree inventory and developing a comprehensive Urban Forestry Management Plan.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant, which will allow us to take a data-driven approach to tree management in our parks,” Mat Emken, superintendent of parks and development of the DeKalb Park District, said in a statement. “With the support of Great Lakes Urban Forestry, we can better assess our tree population, plan for future growth, and ensure a resilient and thriving urban forest for generations to come.”

The park district said its committed to environmental stewardship, enhancing green spaces, and promoting sustainable urban forests for the DeKalb community.