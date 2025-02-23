Changes to DeKalb city bus routes could be coming in March

A Huskie Line bus drives by part of the new Huskie mural in this Shaw Local file photo on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, on the Annie Glidden Road railroad underpass, just south of Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – Route changes could be coming to DeKalb’s public transit operations, with new bus schedules going into effect next month if approved.

Proposed changes would address safety, Northern Illinois University student weekend traffic, ridership numbers and more, documents show.

The DeKalb City Council is expected to consider the proposed changes during its meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St. The public also is invited to weigh in Monday. The city’s Transit Manager Mike Neuenkirchen asked for city approval for the changes to begin March 9, according to city documents released ahead of the meeting.

The estimated annual cost to make changes to seven bus routes would cost the city about $50,909, according to a proposal Neuenkirchen sent the city manager’s office on Feb. 19.

The proposed changes would be as follows:

Eco Park apartments

The rental complex’s residential manager contacted city staff to ask for a revised route for the apartments at Eco Park and Regent drives, documents show. If approved, the buses would turn right onto Eco Park Drive, travel west and follow the roadway as it turns into Fotis Drive. The changes would add stops at Pappas Park and at the stop sign at Fotis and Hillcrest drives. The plan proposes moving the bus stop on Regent and Hillcrest drives to the far side of the intersection to better address eastbound service, according to Neuenkirchen’s proposal.

Routes 10, 11 U-turn

Neuenkirchen has proposed the city’s buses at Routes 10 and 11 stop making a U-turn at Twombly Road and Rosenow Way.

“The staff feel that this is an unsafe action,” Neuenkirchen said in his proposal. If approved, the changes would see the Routes 10 and 11 buses turn right onto Eden’s Gate Drive, take a left at the stop sign onto Adam’s Way, a left at the stop sign to turn onto Rosenow Way, and a left onto Twombly Road, which would service stops as the bus heads toward Annie Glidden Road.

Route 11 time changes

“The timing on the overnight Route 11 has too much time on the north side of the route, causing the buses to have to hold up to more than five minutes to remain on time on each trip,” Neuenkirchen said in his proposal. The adjusted time table for the city’s only overnight bus still would run once per hour from midnight to 7 a.m., but the proposed new schedules cuts the standing time for each stop down by a few minutes. The bus would spend less time waiting at Schnucks Grocery store and at Ridge and Normal drives, which would cut down the times for the remaining stops.

Route 12 increased weekend service

Neuenkirchen’s proposal recommends increased weekend service for the city’s route that takes riders from downtown to the Metra rail station in Elburn. The propsal is “based on comments received from the community,” Neuenkirchen said. If approved, Route 12 would add three more runs from DeKalb to Elburn on the weekends, for a minimum of five runs each Saturday and Sunday when NIU is not in session. When NIU is in session, the Sunday bus schedule could offer up to seven runs between DeKalb and Elburn “to accommodate a greater number of students returning for the week.” The majority of the increased costs, mostly to pay for fuel, would go to this route, documents show. Adding additional runs between DeKalb and Elburn on the weekends would cost about $45,768 annually.

Route 18 added service for clinic passengers

“Transit staff have observed a need for additional transit access to Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care Sycamore,” 1850 Gateway Drive, according to Neuenkirchen’s proposal. That clinic is only serviced currently by Route 21, which is the only route that goes to Sycamore. This proposal would revise Route 18’s schedule to add a bus stop on Doser Drive at the immediate care facility from Ollie’s Custard, documents show. The plan would also a second transfer for riders between Routes 18 and 21.

Route 21 in Sycamore

The city operates two buses for this route, including one it calls “Route 21 Tripper” which accommodates riders in Sycamore since the main Route 21 “had too much ground to cover,” documents show. The tripper bus does not have significant rider numbers compared to other routes, according to the city. The Sycamore “Tripper” route sees about 175 passengers per month, or about nine riders per day. Neuenkirchen’s proposal would eliminate the regular tripper route and convert it to a “dial-and-ride” service that would be restricted to operating only in Sycamore. The dial-and-ride also could accommodate paratransit riders, according to the city.

Less stops on Route 19 due to increased ridership

According to the city, this popular route has seen an increased growth in excess of 200% compared to last year. Monthly ridership numbers grew from about 750 to just under 2,500 rides, according to city data. Neuenkirchen’s proposal would eliminate five of Route 19’s stops, which would help the bus stay on time for riders, documents show. Four of the five stops, if eliminated, already are serviced by other city buses, including in the area from First Street to West Hillcrest headed north, and Seventh Street headed east.