Ellwood House accepting ‘Arts in Action’ exhibit applications

'American Gothic Breaking Ground' by Terrance Gray was featured in the first Arts in Action exhibit at the Ellwood House in DeKalb in 2021. (Photo provided by Audrey King)

DeKALB – The Ellwood House Museum and DeKalb County History Center announce an art call for the third Arts in Action exhibition.

The application deadline is May 31.

The exhibit is free and intended for artists with northern Illinois living experience.

The exhibit will explore DeKalb County’s race relations history through exclusion, fear, community, and hope themes. Artists can submit any artwork medium that provides a look into their lived experiences. Art pieces connecting to local history or one of the themes are encouraged. A $500 stipend will be awarded to selected artists.

“Arts in Action” began as a collaboration between the Ellwood House Museum and DeKalb County History Center in 2020. The project’s goal is to tell the story of area’s history more accurately and inclusively. The project’s research and past exhibit information is available at createchange.today.

The exhibit will run from June 29 through Dec. 31

For information, visit createchange.today, or email projcoord@dekalbcountyhistory.org.