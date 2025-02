Girls basketball

Lake Park 54, DeKalb 43: At The Class 4A Willowbrook regional, in Villa Park, the Barbs season came to an end in the regional semifinal to the Lancers. The Barbs closed out the season with a 20-11 record.

Boys basketball

Woodstock 57, Genoa-Kingston 53 (OT): At Woodstock, Marcus Johnson led the Cogs with 19 points in the nonconference matinee against the Blue Streaks. Blake Ides added 12 points for GK (14-16).