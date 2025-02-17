Sycamore subdivisions could get repaved this year

Sycamore City Hall Council Chamber in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – Roads in multiple Sycamore subdivisions could get a facelift in 2025 worth more than half a million dollars, according to city documents.

Depending on how Sycamore City Council votes on Monday, roads in Camden Crossings and Sycamore Creek subdivisions could be repaved by Crystal Lake-based Curran Contracting Company. Work also would include removing and replacing sidewalks, curbs, gutters and pavement along more than 1½ miles of roads.

Curran was one of six companies to bid on the Sycamore roadwork project, though the contract wasn’t initially the cheapest offered to the city, documents show.

Lake Bluff-based Peter Baker & Son Company submitted a $545,974 bid for the project. Curran’s initial proposal was worth about $10,000 more.

In an email, Sycamore Engineering Coordinator Jared Weber told City Manager Michael Hall that competitive bidding procedures allowed Curran to match the low bid for the project, however.

“Staff spoke with Jairus Camarena of Curran Contracting who confirmed that Curran wanted to match the low bid and was agreeable to adding Potomac Ave at the newly adjusted unit prices,” Weber wrote.

If Sycamore City Council votes to award the contract to Curran, which also would be worth $545,974 on Monday, work is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, documents show.