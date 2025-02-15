English, Spanish bilingual story time Feb. 19 in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will partner with the Hispanic Association of Bilingual Language Acquisition to host a English and Spanish story time event for preschool through fifth grade children.

The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 19 in the library’s Story and Activity Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can read an English-Spanish bilingual book and create paper plate dog or cat faces. No registration is required to attend.

HABLA is a Northern Illinois University student group that brings bilingualism importance and benefits awareness to the Hispanic community.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.