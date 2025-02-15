February 16, 2025
English, Spanish bilingual story time Feb. 19 in DeKalb

By Kate Santillan
DeKalb Public Library in DeKalb.

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will partner with the Hispanic Association of Bilingual Language Acquisition to host a English and Spanish story time event for preschool through fifth grade children.

The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 19 in the library’s Story and Activity Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can read an English-Spanish bilingual book and create paper plate dog or cat faces. No registration is required to attend.

HABLA is a Northern Illinois University student group that brings bilingualism importance and benefits awareness to the Hispanic community.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.

