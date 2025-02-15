DeKalb library to host monthly health department information booth Feb. 18

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will partner with the DeKalb County Health Department to offer a monthly information booth on DeKalb County services.

The booth will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 18 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

The booth includes information on WIC, immunizations and health care enrollment for special enrollment periods. The booth also will feature new services and focus on nationally recognized observances. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.