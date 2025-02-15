Complete Plumbing Services named Genoa’s 2024 top business

(From left) Tina Johnson and husband Jerry Johnson, owners of Complete Plumbing Services Inc., pose for a photo after receiving the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce's 2024 Excellence in Business Award on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at the chamber's 68th Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner at Custom Aluminum Products, 312 Eureka St., Genoa. (Kelsey Rettke)

GENOA – Business and nonprofit leaders, community volunteers, educators and more were honored for their 2024 contributions to Genoa this week.

Awards were presented Thursday at the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce’s 68th Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner held at Custom Aluminum Products, 312 Eureka St., Genoa.

Chamber Executive Director Krissy Johnson heralded efforts made by local businesses that helped the chamber mark historic milestones in 2024. The chamber’s membership grew past 200 in the past year, 45% more members than there are businesses in Genoa. It had record attendance at seasonal events.

It’s a testament to the cross-community collaboration that Genoa and the city’s neighbors foster, Johnson said.

“It makes me so happy to see our town thriving,” Johnson said.

An emotional Dilene Simmons (left), embraces Krissy Johnson, executive director of the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce, after being named the 2024 Community Pride Award recipient on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at the chamber's 68th Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner at Custom Aluminum Products, 312 Eureka St., Genoa. (Kelsey Rettke)

The evening’s emcee and a chamber board of directors member, Jennifer Groce, began with a tribute to the late Pattie Marks for her contributions to the business community.

“[Marks was] a champion for our chamber and just a fierce Genoa advocate,” Groce said.

The night’s top business accolade went to Complete Plumbing Services Inc., co-owned by husband and wife Jerry Johnson and Tina Johnson. The plumbing company earned the 2024 Excellence in Business Award.

The plumbing company has given much to Genoa residents, “without looking for any recognition,” Krissy Johnson said. “They quietly sit in the background, giving what they can, not asking for anything in return. They support local, and are always looking for ways to help.”

Social service work also received recognition. Family Service Agency of DeKalb earned the chamber’s 2024 Excellence in Nonprofit Award.

Carissa Brendle was named the 2024 Ambassador of the Year. Melissa Freund, owner of confectionary Sweet-DeLights, earned the 2024 Spirit of the Chamber Award.

Dilene Simmons was bestowed the Community Pride Award. Krissy Johnson heralded Simmons for always being willing to help and volunteering “time and time again.”

“She sat in the rain during Rumble on the River,” Krissy Johnson said of Simmons. “And on Wednesdays, you can find her selling 50/50 tickets for the American Legion.”

The evening’s final award, the 2024 Dave Tobinson Award, was presented to Genoa-Kingston School District 424’s Stefanie Hill. In surprise videos, Hill’s colleagues spoke of her tireless efforts to support area schoolchildren and work with The Goodfellows charity and Meals on Wheels.

Groce shared how Hill talked about the importance of helping Genoa-Kingston children, keeping a supply of backpacks at her home to give to those in need.

“It’s not about a handout but a hug,” Groce said, recounting Hill’s words.