Here’s how local donations helped victims of DeKalb December fire

An excavator drives past what remains of the apartments at 1024 W. Hillcrest Drive in DeKalb after some of the building was torn down earlier in the day. The structure was ravaged by fire on Dec. 22, 2024, and condemned. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – Family Service Agency of DeKalb County recently released a report detailing how it utilized donations to aid those impacted by the devastating Hillcrest Road apartment fire that occurred days before Christmas.

In total, Family Service Agency raised donations to support more than 178 paid nights in a hotel, provided 396 meals, brought in $1,875 worth of clothing and housewares, and staff contributed more than 159 hours of their time, according to an agency report.

“To our community, thank you for stepping up when it was needed most,” agency staff said in a statement. “Whether through donations, volunteer efforts or simply spreading kindness, you have reminded us of the power of unity and compassion.”

Three DeKalb firefighters stand ready to aid crews responding to an apartment fire on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at 1024 W. Hillcrest Drive in DeKalb. The blaze, just before Christmas, is expected to impact multiple residents in the three-building complex. (Kelsey Rettke)

On Dec. 22, more than 81 people lost their homes in the fire. Displaced families included babies and young children, agency staff previously said. The apartment building at 1024 W. Hillcrest Drive was condemned by the city weeks later and demolished last month.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, 7th Ward Alderman John Walker asked for an update on the Hillcrest Road apartment fire.

It came on the heels of a request made about two weeks ago by the DeKalb mayoral candidate who asked city staff for information on how many residents had renter’s insurance, despite the city’s landlord-tenant regulations not requiring it.

A staffer at the Family Service Agency previously told Shaw Local News Network that the Hillcrest tenants were required to have renter’s insurance.

Assistant City Manager Bob Redel said he sent out mailers surveying all those who are part of the crime-free housing program, which included 600 rentals. Redel oversees the city’s crime-free housing initiatives.

Redel said the mailer responses showed that 1,350 units require renter’s insurance in town.

“Out of that, it’s about a third that are requiring it but it almost was half the amount of rental units are requiring insurance at this time,” Redel said.

Walker asked if there’s a way to update city code to help better inform tenants about renter’s insurance options or make it a requirement.

The city currently does not require tenants to buy renters insurance.

City Manager Bill Nicklas Nicklas acknowledged that if renters insurance were mandated, the question always is what is it going to cost tenants.

Nicklas previously said he thinks it’s a good idea to approach the renters and local rental association to get a sense of what a situation may call for.

“We did find with the fire at Tri-Frat that there were many social service agencies and the city that came to the call, but we can’t do that every time,” Nicklas said. “We have limits on our resources. If there is something like rental insurance and people have invested in it, that does help us in helping them.”

In a Feb. 11 interview with Shaw Local News Network, Walker heaped praise on Family Service Agency for its efforts to help those impacted in the aftermath of the apartment fire.

Walker, Mayor Cohen Barnes and Nicklas were on the scene of the fire Dec. 22 as crews battled the blaze.

“I feel they did a extraordinary great thing for those people that were displaced,” Walker said. “I was there, along with the mayor and the city manager. We saw firsthand how bad things were and the uncertainty of some of the people’s lives and their thinking of what was next.”

Walker said he believes it’s important that tenants consider renters insurance.

“Thirty years ago, I was in a fire and that’s when I was cognizant about how it works,” Walker said. “I just don’t know how many people are cognizant. That’s why I try to bring it to the floor.”