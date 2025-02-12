No injuries reported in Sycamore school bus, teen driver crash Wednesday

The City of Sycamore water tower looms over Peace Road on a snowy Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (Kelsey Rettke)

SYCAMORE – No one was injured when a Sycamore School District 427 bus and a car driven by a Sycamore teenager crashed Wednesday near Sycamore Middle School, officials said.

Authorities responded to the crash about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at Maplewood and Florence drives in the school parking lot’s bus loop.

“Fortunately, there were no students on the bus at the time, and neither of the drivers was injured,” Superintendent Steve Wilder wrote in an email to Shaw Local News Network.

DeKalb County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jim Burgh said the only passenger on the bus was a bus aid who was not injured in the crash.

The Sycamore teenager, who was driving a car not owned by the district, also did not report injuries.

“The bus was pulling out of the parking lot and hit the car going westbound, and nobody was injured in any of the vehicles,” Burgh said. “The car had the right of way.”

Wilder wrote that the crash wasn’t influenced by weather conditions. Burgh said the crash happened at 7:34 a.m., before DeKalb County saw measurable snowfall.

“Not weather related,” Burgh said. “Just the bus driver didn’t see the car.”