DeKALB – The Friends of the DeKalb Library will host a monthly meeting to discuss ways to support library programs and purchase materials and books.

The meeting will be at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in the library’s lower-level Bilder Family Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The group will plan its biannual used-book sales, consider library staff funding requests and discuss various issues.

For information, email friends@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1030.