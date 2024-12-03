Who did you donate to on Giving Tuesday? Daily Chronicle readers share

Farny. R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund 2023 grant recipient Sycamore Education Foundation used its funds to support the NIU Steel Band. (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

The Farmworker and Landscaper Advocacy Project, a local chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Sycamore Education Foundation were among the nonprofits Daily Chronicle readers said they plan to support.

We put out the call on social media, in print and on our website to see where you were putting your dollars this Giving Tuesday and these are some of the answers.

Submissions were lightly edited for grammar and clarity.

Daughters of the American Revolution’s General John Stark Chapter

Dawn Wexell of Sycamore: “The mission of the DAR is education, patriotism and historic preservation. The local chapter (General John Stark Chapter) is very strong in carrying out that mission in our community and I want to help them in their work.”

For more information, go to ildar.org/chapters/generaljohnstark/.

Farmworker and Landscaper Advocacy Project

Claudia Oliveros of DeKalb: “They continue to advocate for low wage workers in our community.”

For more information, go to flapillinois.org.

Sycamore Education Foundation

Rachel Sauber of Sycamore: “The Sycamore Education Foundation raises funds to help classroom teachers in Sycamore schools fund innovation in their classrooms in the form of grants. As a Sycamore alumni, enriching educational opportunities for students in Sycamore is an amazing way to give back!”

For more information, go to sycamoresef.org.