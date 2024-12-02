DeKalb County Mental Health Board seeking board member applications

The DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board office (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board )

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board is accepting applications to select a new board member.

Applications are due Dec. 6.

The board members help control the allocation of resources to mental health, developmental disability and substance use disorder services. The board meets once a month for different perspectives to shape the community’s mental health landscape. Opportunities to engage in additional meetings that determine funding allocations will be held in April.

Board members also are encouraged to volunteer for board committees. The committees meet monthly and provide an avenue for specialized contributions.

Applicants must submit a letter outlining their community service commitment. DCCMHB-funded organization employees will be ineligible for membership.

To submit the letter, email dcada@dekalbcounty.org or send via mail to Deanna Cade, DCCMHB executive director, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road, Suite B, DeKalb.

For more information, call 815-899-7080.