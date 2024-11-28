Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb donates $1K to Kishwaukee Cancer Center

Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb employees present a donation of $1,000 to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Cancer Center. (Photo provided by Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb )

SYCAMORE – Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb recently donated $1,000 to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Cancer Center to fund programs and services that benefit patients and their families.

The check was presented to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Cancer Center on Nov. 18, according to a news release.

The donation will help improve the center’s efforts to advance cancer research, provide patient care and support treatment options development. The funds also will support cancer outcome improvement research.

Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb is a car dealership that has been helping customers with all their automotive needs since 1985.