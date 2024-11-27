DeKalb girls basketball moves to 4-1: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Nov. 26

Girls basketball

DeKalb 55, Harlem 46: At DeKalb, the Barbs improved to 4-1 with the win.

Belvidere 69, Sycamore 43: At Belvidere, Quinn Carrier scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Spartans (2-3).

Sadie Lang had eight points, six assists and six rebounds. Norah Chami added eight rebounds and two blocks.

Richmond-Burton 46, Hiawatha 15: At South Beloit, Mallory Banks scored eight points to pace the offense for the Hawks.

Boys basketball

Metamora 51, DeKalb 41: At Washington, the Barbs lost despite 14 points from Davon Grant.

Sean Reynolds added 13 and Marquise Bolden 10 for the Barbs.

McHenry 58, Kaneland 52: At Woodstock North, the Knights got 19 points from Marshawn Cocroft in the loss.

Freddy Hassan added 19 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.

Indian Creek 61, Durand 36: At Ashton-Franklin Center, the Timberwolves moved to 2-0 on the year with the win.

Indian Creek JV 49, Hiawatha 46: At Ashton-Franklin Center, the Hawks got 25 points from Aidan Cooper in the loss as the Timberwolves JV moved to 2-0 in the varsity tournament.

Boys wrestling

G-K duals: The Cogs were 1-2 to open the season with a trio of home matches.

The Cogs lost 48-30 to Polo, beat Du-Pec 46-30 and lost to Woodstock North 45-29.

EJ Kennedy (285) had two pins and was 3-0. Kaleb Lancaste (120) and Chris Moreno (144) each had two wins with a pin. Sullivan Bresnen (106) was 3-0.

Women’s Basketball

Moraine Valley 93, Kishwaukee 71: Precious French scored 21 and Kayla Evans 16 in the loss.