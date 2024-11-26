Daily Chronicle 2024 boys wrestling preview: 5 to watch

DeKalb wrestler Sean Kolkebeck, right, takes down Danny DeCristofaro of York High School before getting the pin in the first period during the last day of the Flavin invite last year, held at DeKalb High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

Sean Kolkebeck (38-14, 171), sr. DeKalb

As one of 10 starters who return and one of three who qualified for state a season ago, Kolkebeck and the Barbs are in great position as they begin the new season. Kolkebeck just got done playing golf for the Barbs. Last fall he played soccer. While he’s certainly a multi-sport talent, there’s little doubt that wrestling is where he’s most dominant.

Prairie Ridge’s Milkey Meade tries to control Kaneland’s Alex Gochis during the 126-pound championship match of a the IHSA 2A Crystal Lake Central Wrestling Regional last season at Crystal Lake Central High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Alex Gochis (43-7, 126), sr., Kaneland

Narrowly qualified for state last winter and is now back as the Knights top wrestler. Getting to state would certainly be an awesome accomplishment, especially after his sister Angelina became the school’s first girls wrestling state champion at 105 last year.

Sycamore’s Jayden Dohogne works to pin Glenbard West’s Cody Bochenski in their 138 pound match last year during the Don Flavin Invitational wrestling tournament at DeKalb High School. Dohogne won the match with a fall at 5:02. (Mark Busch)

Jayden Dohogne (30-18, 137), so., Sycamore

This season Sycamore has at least five freshmen who will be looking to contribute at the varsity level. Dohogne was in their shoes last season, winning 30 bouts and advancing to state. What can he do now with a year of high school experience and how can he help out his freshmen teammates?

Hudson Ikens of DeKalb wrestles, left, against Frank Nitti of York High School during the 138 weight class during the last day of the Flavin invite held at DeKalb High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

Hudson Ikens (34-14, 157), sr., DeKalb

Another year meant another 12 months to get bigger, better and stronger. Ikens has done that and is looking to advance to state again. Ikens placed third at the ILUSAW Greco-Ramon State Juniors in April.

EJ Kennedy (0-0), fr., Genoa-Kingston

Although he’s never wrestled yet in high school, Kennedy is a big boy and proven he can compete at a high level already. He is the first state medalist in wrestling from Genoa-Kingston Middle School, taking fourth place last year at 275.