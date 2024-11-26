Daily Chronicle 2024 boys wrestling preview: 5 to watch

Sean Kolkebeck (38-14, 171), sr. DeKalb
As one of 10 starters who return and one of three who qualified for state a season ago, Kolkebeck and the Barbs are in great position as they begin the new season. Kolkebeck just got done playing golf for the Barbs. Last fall he played soccer. While he’s certainly a multi-sport talent, there’s little doubt that wrestling is where he’s most dominant.
Alex Gochis (43-7, 126), sr., Kaneland
Narrowly qualified for state last winter and is now back as the Knights top wrestler. Getting to state would certainly be an awesome accomplishment, especially after his sister Angelina became the school’s first girls wrestling state champion at 105 last year.
Jayden Dohogne (30-18, 137), so., Sycamore
This season Sycamore has at least five freshmen who will be looking to contribute at the varsity level. Dohogne was in their shoes last season, winning 30 bouts and advancing to state. What can he do now with a year of high school experience and how can he help out his freshmen teammates?
Hudson Ikens (34-14, 157), sr., DeKalb
Another year meant another 12 months to get bigger, better and stronger. Ikens has done that and is looking to advance to state again. Ikens placed third at the ILUSAW Greco-Ramon State Juniors in April.
EJ Kennedy (0-0), fr., Genoa-Kingston
Although he’s never wrestled yet in high school, Kennedy is a big boy and proven he can compete at a high level already. He is the first state medalist in wrestling from Genoa-Kingston Middle School, taking fourth place last year at 275.