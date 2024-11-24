Kaneland holds off furious Auburn rally for third at Burlington Central tournament

BURLINGTON – Kendra Brown’s 3-point attempts weren’t exactly falling Saturday against Rockford Auburn in the third-place game of the Mark Einwich Tournament.

It didn’t matter. The Kaneland senior made a couple of big plays down the stretch, coupled with a key bucket for Sam Kerry, in a 51-50 win for the Knights on Saturday.

“That was a tough game, and we knew it was going to be a tough game overall,” Brown said. “Honestly, just being able to have that bond, and starters and everyone step up and be cheering or showing that everyone can count on everyone and trusting each other.”

The Knights (3-1) led 45-34 late in the third quarter after Kerry, who scored eight, connected on a free throw. But Auburn (2-2) scored the next seven to tighten things up in the fourth.

Kaneland’s first field goal in the fourth quarter was a putback for Brown, who had seven rebounds to lead her team. She also had a block with 3:19 left to preserve a 49-45 lead, big because Juliya Coates scored on a steal and layup a minute later to bring Auburn to within two with 2:17 left.

“It kind of happened in our first two wins where we kind of got up big and let the team come back a little,” Kaneland coach Brian Claesson said. “I think it’s something we have to learn. Just because we get [ahead], we can’t relax, because I feel like that’s what we did. Also credit Auburn, they made some tough shots to get the back into the game.”

Kerry answered with a layup to stretch the lead back to four with 1:46 left. Ava Gray, who finished with 14 points for Auburn, converted a three-point play with 1:34 left to get the Kaneland lead down to 51-50. Kyra Lilly hit a free throw with 32.8 seconds left, but Jazmin Rodriguez got that point back for Aubrun with 21.4 seconds left, capping the scoring in the contest.

Coates had a chance to win the game at the buzzer with a 3-pointer, but it bounced off the rim.

Brown finished with a game-high 17 points and seven rebounds despite shooting 2 for 12 from long range. Kyra Lilly added 12 for the Knights, while Kerry had eight.

“That’s what makes her a special player,” Claesson said. “She can still make winning plays even if it’s not making a 3 or something like that.”

Claesson said it was a good first week fusing together the core of experienced players and the new younger players. Kaneland rolled to two wins earlier in the tournament, 48-23 over Belvidere North and 49-30 against Marengo before a 59-27 loss to St. Charles North in the semifinals.

“It’s a great start to the season,” Brown said. “We’re looking to keep pushing and hoping for first in conference and a better record than last year.”