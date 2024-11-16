Motorcyclist, 26, dead in Sycamore crash

Sycamore Police Department vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – A 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed Friday night in a vehicle crash at the intersection of DeKalb Avenue and Woodgate Drive in Sycamore, police said Saturday.

Sycamore police said Nicholas Cummings, 26, was taken by paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Authorities pronounced him dead at the hospital, according to a news release.

Cummings was identified Saturday afternoon by the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.

Cummings was riding a 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on DeKalb Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Friday. A 2010 Chevrolet was headed south on DeKalb Avenue and turning left onto Woodgate Drive when the vehicles collided, police said.

Cummings was thrown from his motorcycle. When Sycamore police arrived to the crash site, they began rendering first aid to the injured motorcyclist, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been announced as of 4 p.m. Saturday.

All three occupants of the Chevrolet car were treated by Sycamore paramedics on the scene, according to the release.

Authorities closed the intersection for multiple hours Friday night to investigate the crash. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

This is a developing story which could be updated.