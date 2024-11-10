DeKalb police association accepting ‘Heroes and Helpers’ event donations

Shaw Local file photo – Officer Fabro (left) shops with Pierre Carter, 7, (right) of DeKalb as part of the "Heroes and Helpers" program put on by DeKalb police Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Police Benevolent and Protective Association and DeKalb Target are accepting donations for their annual Heroes and Helpers event Dec. 15.

Donations are required to fund the event. The donations, made payable to the association, can be mailed or delivered before Nov. 18 to the DeKalb Police Department, Attn. Heroes and Helpers, 700 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

The fundraiser helps children in special situations have a good holiday season.

Each child is partnered with a DeKalb police officer and can choose $100 worth of gifts for family members and themselves during a shopping spree Dec. 15.

The children must be DeKalb residents or DeKalb School District 428 students. Participants can be nominated by the school district or another local agency.