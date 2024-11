DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host an “Our Land, Our Earth, Our History” concert featuring singer and songwriter Barry Cloyd.

The free concert will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 9 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Cloyd will perform traditional and original songs. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.