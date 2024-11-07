Financial fraud prevention workshop set for Nov. 8 in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will partner with Rock Valley Credit Union to host a workshop for patrons to learn about financial fraud protection.

The workshop will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 8 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The free workshop is intended for adults.

Attendees can learn about existing fraud types and how to safeguard their digital footprint and online financial presence. The workshop will be led by Mark D’Angelo, Rock Valley Credit Union’s innovation and technology vice president. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.