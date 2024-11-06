DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s race unofficial election results

(From left) Democrat Charles “Chuck” Rose and Republican Riley Oncken are both seeking the office of DeKalb County State's Attorney in the November 2024 election. (Photos provided by Rose and Oncken campaigns) (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKalb County voters on Tuesday cast their ballots in the final day of the general election between two newcomers for the next state’s attorney.

Polls close at 7 p.m. and unofficial results are expected to begin trickling in Tuesday night. Race results are not certified until two weeks after the election.

The next top prosecutor for the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office will lead the county’s criminal prosecution, manage a $2 million budget and team of prosecuting attorneys, represent the County government in court and work with area law enforcement to target crime in communities across DeKalb County.

Democrat Charles “Chuck” Rose faced off against Republican Riley Oncken. Rose has his own family law practice that specializes in representing families who have children with special needs. Oncken also has a private Sycamore-based law firm where he practices real estate law, civil defense and more.

Check back for updates after the polls close.