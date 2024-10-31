Filicetti: Reflecting on 100 years of the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce

Happy 100th birthday to the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce!

This year we celebrate a century of fostering economic growth and prosperity in the greater DeKalb region, thanks to a visionary group of leaders who came together in 1924. Over the past century, the chamber has become a pillar of support, guidance, and collaboration for businesses and organizations.

While our mission is to support the needs of local businesses, it’s the support of our members that has made this milestone possible. As we commemorate 100 years, let’s take a moment to reflect.

As the DeKalb area has grown over the decades, so has the DeKalb Chamber. Celebrating local success on multiple fronts, the chamber has honored 31 Business of the Year recipients, granted six Nonprofit Organization Awards, and inducted 50 individuals into the Hall of Fame.

Most recently, this October marked the 35th anniversary of our women’s ATHENA Award, with the recognition of the 35th award recipient and 76th Woman of Accomplishment. In 2022, our achievements were further acknowledged when we were named Outstanding Chamber of the Year by the Illinois Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (IACCE) – a proud milestone in our 100-year journey!

Reflecting on more than 150 business and individual recipients is rewarding by recognizing the strength of both the DeKalb community and chamber. We continuously strive to uplift businesses and leaders through a variety of events and resources.

This summer, we coordinated the 29th DeKalb Farmers’ Market, which saw a record number of local vendors. In September, the 20th Leadership Academy began, continuing to develop future leaders who will join the ranks of 400 academy alumni. Next month we’re hosting the last installment of our Business Essential Skills Training program, an inaugural speaker series that equips businesses with knowledge on various topics. With more exciting events and programming to come, we aren’t slowing down!

We’re not only celebrating the chamber’s accomplishments this anniversary, but our members’ too. We’ve been sharing member stories on our website and social media to highlight their milestones and favorite memories.

Discover stories and videos on our anniversary webpage at dekalb.org/100thanniversary, including how long-standing businesses like Lehan Drugs have evolved over 75 years, how a chance meeting at a chamber Annual Dinner sparked a lifelong marriage, and how the Kishwaukee YMCA once had its roots in Downtown DeKalb. These stories and videos give an inside look at how our community and chamber have evolved over the years.

Curious how you can join the celebration? Follow us on social media and visit our website at dekalb.org for historical highlights and upcoming events to wrap up our 100th year. While the end of the year is a busy time, take a moment to appreciate how far our community has come and envision what lies ahead.

The momentum of the chamber and our members doesn’t stop here – it’ s just the beginning of the next 100 years!