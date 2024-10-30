Somonauk library events set for November

SOMONAUK – The Somonauk Public Library, 700 E. La Salle St., will host several programs and events in November.

Tot Tales: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 6, 13, 20, and 27. Patrons will be introduced to books, hand motions, rhymes, and songs. The free program is for children up to age three. Registration is required to attend.

Story Hour: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 5, 12, 19, and 26. The program includes stories, snacks, crafts, and songs. The free program is for children ages three to five. Registration is required to attend.

Afterschool Art: 4 p.m. Nov. 12 and 26. Participants can create art with various art supplies. The program is free and intended for children ages six to nine.

After School STEM: 4 p.m. Nov. 5 and 19. The program features a different weekly STEM activity. The program is free and intended for children ages six to nine. Registration is required to attend.

Chapter Club: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 25. Attendees will be able to discuss books and participate in an activity. The club is free and intended for children ages seven to 10. Book copies will be available at the front desk.

Cards With Karen: 6 p.m. Nov. 7. Patrons can create three handmade cards. Materials will be provided. Registration is required and costs $5.

Friends Of The Library Book and Bake Sale: 1 to 8 p.m. Nov. 7, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 8, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9. Attendees will be able to buy books and baked goods.

Medicare Ask An Agent Event With Cindy Fields The Medicare Lady: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7 and 20. Participants can ask Medicare questions and learn about options from insurance representative Cindy Fields questions.

Author Fair and Fall Fun Fest: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16. Patrons will be able to meet local authors, buy signed books, ask questions, and learn about their publications. The event also features balloon art, face painting, and a "Bluey" appearance. The Stray Dogs Food Truck and light refreshments will be available. Attendees also can fill out a drawings and prizes entry form.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16. Patrons will be able to meet local authors, buy signed books, ask questions, and learn about their publications. The event also features balloon art, face painting, and a “Bluey” appearance. The Stray Dogs Food Truck and light refreshments will be available. Attendees also can fill out a drawings and prizes entry form. William Hazelgrove Presents: “Selling Your Writing To The Movies!”: 2 p.m. Nov. 16. Patrons can learn about how Hazelgrove sold three novels to movie studios, what studios look for in high concept movies, and the process to get the right people to look at your work.