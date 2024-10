One of 10 ofrendas on display at the DeKalb Public Library on Nov. 4, 2023 during the inaugural Day of the Dead "Celebration of Life." (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host an exhibit featuring 10 Day of the Dead ofrendas.

Th exhibit will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2 and from 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 3 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

Ofrendas are alters built to honor the dead. The ofrendas include candles and incense, sweets, pictures, regional decorations, drinks and food, and marigolds. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.