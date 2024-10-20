2 injured after shooting in NIU campus parking lot

Two people were injured in a shooting Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, near the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Two people suffered injuries in a shooting Sunday in a parking lot on Northern Illinois University campus, police said.

In a statement issued to Shaw Local News Network about 4 p.m. Sunday, NIU spokesperson Lisa Miner said the shooting victims were not affiliated with the university.

“Northern Illinois University Police and the DeKalb Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred in a parking lot on the west side of campus at approximately 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20,” Miner wrote in the statement. “Both victims, who are not affiliated with the university, were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released. The investigation is ongoing, but police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.”

NIU police sent a campus safety alert about 1:16 a.m. Sunday reporting a shooting in a parking lot on the west side of campus. The public was asked to avoid the area while campus police investigated.

The shooting took place less than 24 hours after NIU’s west side was filled with alumni, students and families celebrating the university’s 117th annual homecoming weekend. NIU played Toledo on Saturday at Huskie Stadium, also on the west side of campus.

* This story was updated at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, with additional information from NIU. Further updates could occur.