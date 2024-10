DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Teens and tweens can meet graphic novelist Lisa Naffziger at the DeKalb Public Library on Oct. 28.

The free program will be held at 3:30 p.m. in the Story and Activity Room, 309 Oak St.

Naffziger is the author of “Deja Ross Speaks to Freaks.” The program will feature a presentation and hands-on drawing demonstration.

No registration is required.

For information, email stevenm@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.