DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will hold three Halloween parades for children.

The free parades will be held at 9:45 and 10:45 a.m. Oct. 29 and 10:30 a.m. Oct. 30 in the children’s department of the library, 309 Oak St.

Participants can wear costumes. The parade will stop for kids to trick-or-treat.

No registration is required.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.