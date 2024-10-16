Northern Rehab offers fall and injury prevention event Oct. 17 in Sycamore

SYCAMORE – Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists and the Kishwaukee Family YMCA will host a “Fall and Injury Prevention” presentation as part of their Lunch and Learn Educational Series on Oct. 17.

The free event will be at 11 a.m. at the Kishwaukee Family YMCA, 2500 Bethany Road, Sycamore.

Participants can learn about balance exercises to minimize fall risk, fall effects, fall prevention guidelines and identifying fall risk factors. The presentation will be led by physical therapist Kristin Christian.

Refreshments will be provided by Hy-Vee. Because of limited space, registration is required to attend. To register, visit kishymca.org or call 815-756-9577.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists is a physical therapist-owned and -operated physical therapy practice, providing clients with customized care for more than 46 years.

The Kishwaukee Family YMCA is a nonprofit that seeks to enrich the spirit, mind and body of all those in the community, especially families and children, regardless of ability to pay.

For information, call 815-756-8524 or 815-375-5392, or visit kishymca.org or northernrehabpt.com/events.