Indian Creek rallies for senior-night victory over Hiawatha

Indian Creek's Allie Peterson tries to spike the ball over Hiawatha's Delaney Wood during their match Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, at Indian Creek High School in Shabbona. (Mark Busch)

SHABBONA – After dropping the first set to Hiawatha, Indian Creek regrouped and won the next two for a 22-25, 25-11, 25-22 Little Ten Conference win Tuesday night.

Hiawatha (13-15, 4-4) never trailed in the first set of the senior-night contest, but was unable to pull away. Indian Creek dominated in the second set, closing it out on a 12-2 run. Hiawatha challenged Indian Creek (13-10, 6-3) in the third set, but after the Timberwolves jumped out to an early 6-1 lead, the Hawks were unable to close the gap

The Hawks built a seven-point lead twice in the first contest only to have the Timberwolves rally both times and pull within a point. An Allie Peterson ace late in the set pulled Indian Creek within one, 21-20. The Hawks’ Madison Krumwiede responded with a kill that started a Hiawatha run to set point, 24-21

The Hawks thought they had won the contest after an Indian Creek hitting error. The volley started on a do-over after the wrong Hiawatha server put the ball into play. After a long conversation with officials, it was determined that instead of a do-over, a point should be awarded to Indian Creek for the rotation error, and set point started over with a Timberwolves’ serve. A Krumwiede tip kill finally scored the set-winning point.

“It was intense after that crazy end to the first set. I think the girls came back out fired up and ready to get that win,” Indian Creek coach Matt Orstead said. “I thought Mia Riffell played extremely well. Her defense in the back row helped us quite a bit. Izzy Turner did a great job running the offense.”

“I think our back row was doing really well,” Turner said. “Mia was doing a great great job communicating with our defenders.”

In the second set, Hiawatha rallied early to narrow Indian Creek’s lead to 13-9. Momentum swung back to the Timberwolves on an Allie Peterson kill and two Mia Riffell aces. A serving error broke the run momentarily. Another Petterson strike started another Indian Creek streak interrupted only once by a Hiawatha block.

In the third set, Hiawatha pulled within striking distance but could never completely close the gap. The Hawks pulled within two points three times. The second, a Mia Siddall kill made narrowed Indian Creek’s margin to 22-20. Back-to-back Peterson strikes put the set at match point. The Hawks again crept within two points on a block and a Timberwolves hitting error.

Indian Creek, though, won the set on a Hiawatha serving error.