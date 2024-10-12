Sycamore plans to borrow millions for 2025 water main project

Sycamore Engineer Mark Bushnell talks, with Sycamore Finance Director Kristian Dominguez over his shoulder, on Oct. 7, 2024, to Sycamore City Council. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – The city of Sycamore is on track to borrow as much as $5.7 million from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to fund improvements to its water system.

The Sycamore City Council on Monday gave city officials approval to give notice that the city intends to borrow the money to cover the cost of the 2025 water main improvement project, which has a goal of improving the flow of water through the public works system, according to city documents.

The approval was given in a 7-0 vote, with 3rd Ward Alderman Jeff Fischer absent.

“What this does is, this ordinance will indicate that we’re willing to borrow the funds to complete the projects, and there will be additional steps after this,” City Manager Michael Hall said.

City officials submitted a funding nomination form to the IEPA in January, hoping to secure grant funding for the project. The state agency didn’t fulfill their request, however.

The project didn’t score high enough to make the state’s funding list but did place fourth on the “bypass” list, Sycamore engineer Mark Bushnell said in an Oct. 1 letter to Hall. That means if other, higher-ranking projects drop off the state’s list, Sycamore’s project could possibly move up and make the cut.

City staff are seeking to “have the project shovel ready should funding become available,” Bushnell said.

If funding is secured, the 2025 water main Improvement project would upsize the existing water main segments on Park and Lincoln avenues, Turner Place, and Chauncey and Main streets. More than 6,000 feet of 10-inch water main piping and 1,939 feet of 8-inch diameter piping would be replaced in the project, according to city documents.

The city could remain on the IEPA’s bypass list and hope to be bumped up; however, city officials on Monday gave notice of their intent to instead borrow money for the project.

“This is part of the IEPA’s process for borrowing money from them, so this is a step in that process,” Hall said.

Sycamore voters could block the loan if they decide to put the issue on the April ballot.

If 10% of the registered voters of Sycamore – that works out to 1,314 voters – sign a petition submitted to Sycamore City Clerk Mary Kalk by Nov. 6, the question of entering into a loan agreement for this public water system project would be put on the April 1 consolidated election ballot as a referendum.