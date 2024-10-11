Sycamore hunger walk to benefit Husky Harvest Food Pantry

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Forest Preserve will host the annual Sondra King Memorial CROP Hunger Walk to benefit Church World Services and Husky Harvest Food Pantry.

The walk will begin at 2 p.m. Oct. 13 at the forest preserve, 955 E. State St.

Attendees can participate in the walk as individuals or as a team. Participants are encouraged to attend a ceremony at 1:45 p.m.

Registration is required to attend. To register, visit events.crophungerwalk.org/cropwalks/event/dekalbil. Attendees also will be able register at the walk at 1 p.m.

Husky Harvest was chosen because it supports a plan to reduce on-campus food waste, according to a news release.

“We serve over 800 meals a month,” said Nancy Prange, a former student of Sondra King, who the event is named after and was an associate professor in food and nutrition.

“These meals benefit a wide variety of students,” Prange said in the release. “Sometimes someone just forgets their lunch, and this is available to make sure they don’t go hunger. Over 50% of our campus is first generation college students who may not have the strong financial support from family back home to help when they find themselves running low on food. Finally, the pantry has been crucial for our international students who remain on campus during the holidays when the dining hall closes.”

A majority of the walk’s funds raised, 75%, will go to support Church World Service, a global humanitarian organization with nearly 80 years experience in disaster response. This year, that response also includes longterm recovery efforts for those affected by the devastation left by Hurricane Helene in the southeastern U.S., according to the release.

For information, visit events.crophungerwalk.org/cropwalks or email ngliha@cwsglobal.org.