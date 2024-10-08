Sycamore readies for wickedly fun time at Witches Night Out

Costume-clad event-goers enjoy Witches Night Out, an evening of drinks and shopping, in Sycamore in October 2023. This year's event will run 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 10, 2024. (Photo provided by Sycamore Chamber of Commerce)

SYCAMORE – Witches, ghouls, and all things spooky, grab your hats and gather your friends Thursday for Witches Night Out in Sycamore.

The evening of sipping and shopping, hosted by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce, begins at 4 and runs through 8 p.m. throughout downtown. Entry is $10. Those interested can pick up their glass and register from 4 to 7 p.m. at Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St., Sycamore.

Participants will receive a spell card to guide them through all the bewitching businesses. They’ll also get a souvenir with a wine glass to sip while they browse.

But the magic doesn’t stop there. The final destination is MVP Sports Bar, 124 S. California St., where participants can drop off their spell card and be entered into a raffle for more than $500 in prizes.

Round up your fellow witches, put on your most enchanting outfit, and fly over to Sycamore for a night of shopping, laughter and magic. Tickets are available at www.discoversycamore.com.