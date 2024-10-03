Rooted For Good lists October Grow Mobile food pantry dates

DeKALB – Rooted For Good, formerly DeKalb County Community Gardens, released a list of October locations for Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who visit, no requirements necessary.
Rooted For Good is working to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. Organizers ask that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if they are ill.
To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text FreeGroceries to 844-727-2012.
Grow Mobile dates in October:
- Oct. 8 at Family Service Agency, 1325 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.
- 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Cortland Lions Club Shelter, 70 S. Llanos St., Cortland.
- 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 10 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.
- 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.
- 3:30 to 5 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Malta Historical and Genealogical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta.
- 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 340 W. Arnold Road, Sandwich.
- 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 24 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.
- 2:30 to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Windmill Building parking lot, 2733 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.