Rooted For Good lists October Grow Mobile food pantry dates

Rooted For Good operates Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who visit, no requirements necessary. (Shaw Local file photo)

DeKALB – Rooted For Good, formerly DeKalb County Community Gardens, released a list of October locations for Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who visit, no requirements necessary.

Rooted For Good is working to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. Organizers ask that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if they are ill.

To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text FreeGroceries to 844-727-2012.

Grow Mobile dates in October: