Area churches to host investigative journalist Fred Clarkson

SYCAMORE – The Federated Church of Sycamore, Mayfield Congregational Church in Mayfield and First Congregational United Church of Christ will host two lectures on Christian nationalism and what organizers are calling their duty to denounce it.

The free lectures will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 8 and 15 at the Federated Church, 612 W. State St., Sycamore.

The first lecture’s featured speaker is investigative journalist Fred Clarkson. The lecture also features a question-and-answer session. The second lecture will allow attendees to participate in small and large group discussions. The second lecture’s facilitators include Pastor Laurie Allen, Pastor John C. Dorhauer and Pastor Eric Ogi. Child care will be provided.

“John, Eric and Lauri believe that leaders in the Christian faith have a duty to denounce Christian nationalism,” organizers wrote in a news release. “They call for open discussion about what Christian nationalism demands and distorts. They feel a great urgency to demonstrate how those demands and distortions threaten to end democracy as we have known it.”

Clarkson is the Talk2Action founder and contributor, Political Research Associates writer, author of the book “Eternal Hostilities: The Struggle between Theocracy and Democracy,” and a Religious Dispatch contributor.