Smithsonian, DeKalb County History Center fall events continue

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County History Center is hosting several food related events as part of its “Food: Gathering Around the Table” exhibit.

The exhibit is a collaboration between the history center and the Smithsonian Museum.

The event schedule includes:

“Indigenous Pathways to Food Sovereignty” with Jessica Pamonicutt, Ketapanen Kitchen: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St. Participants will be able to learn about Indigenous food, maintaining natural resources, and exploring historic and current food habits and practices. The free event also will be led by Jessica Walks First, chef and Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin member.

For information, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org or call 815-895-5762.